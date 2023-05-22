Likhami Consult Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 27.5% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 100.66% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Likhami Consult EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.16 in March 2022.

Likhami Consult shares closed at 133.65 on May 08, 2023 (BSE)