Likhami Consult Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 50% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Likhami Consulting are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022 down 3878.38% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
Likhami Consult shares closed at 69.45 on April 29, 2022 (BSE)
|Likhami Consulting
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.12
|0.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.12
|0.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.04
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.05
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.04
|0.11
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.04
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|-4.19
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.14
|0.04
|0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.14
|0.04
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.14
|0.04
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|9.95
|9.95
|9.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.16
|0.04
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-4.16
|0.04
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.16
|0.04
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-4.16
|0.04
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
