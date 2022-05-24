Likhami Consult Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022 down 3878.38% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Likhami Consult shares closed at 69.45 on April 29, 2022 (BSE)