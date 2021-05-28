Likhami Consult Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 122.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2021 up 122.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 up 5162.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Likhami Consult EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Likhami Consult shares closed at 62.00 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)