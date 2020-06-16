Likhami Consult Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 57.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2020 down 57.45% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 86.31% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Likhami Consult EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

Likhami Consult shares closed at 52.00 on May 04, 2020 (BSE)