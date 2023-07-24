Likhami Consult Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 62.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 62.77% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 96.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 95.45% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

Likhami Consult EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

Likhami Consult shares closed at 130.00 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.05% returns over the last 6 months