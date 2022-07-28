Likhami Consult Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 264.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 264.74% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 2048.01% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 2100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Likhami Consult EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Likhami Consult shares closed at 76.50 on July 14, 2022 (BSE)