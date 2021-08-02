Likhami Consult Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 13.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 13.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 35.93% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Likhami Consult EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Likhami Consult shares closed at 64.80 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)