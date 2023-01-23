 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Likhami Consult Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 83.33% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Likhami Consulting are:Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 208.66% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021. Likhami Consult shares closed at 131.25 on January 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.04% returns over the last 6 months
Likhami Consulting
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.130.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.020.130.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.080.05
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.010.010.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.030.04
Other Income--0.00--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.030.04
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.030.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.050.030.04
Tax0.00----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.030.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.030.04
Equity Share Capital9.959.959.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.050.030.04
Diluted EPS-0.050.030.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.050.030.04
Diluted EPS-0.050.030.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Likhami Consult #Likhami Consulting #Results
first published: Jan 23, 2023 07:22 pm