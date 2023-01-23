English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Likhami Consult Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 83.33% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Likhami Consulting are:Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 208.66% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.Likhami Consult shares closed at 131.25 on January 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.04% returns over the last 6 months
    Likhami Consulting
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.130.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.130.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.080.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.030.04
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.030.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.030.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.030.04
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.030.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.030.04
    Equity Share Capital9.959.959.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.030.04
    Diluted EPS-0.050.030.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.030.04
    Diluted EPS-0.050.030.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited