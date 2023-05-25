English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    LIC India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 200,178.83 crore, down 5.27% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Life Insurance Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 200,178.83 crore in March 2023 down 5.27% from Rs. 211,325.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13,427.81 crore in March 2023 up 466.2% from Rs. 2,371.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,462.67 crore in March 2023 up 145.43% from Rs. 3,040.67 crore in March 2022.

    LIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 21.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2022.

    LIC India shares closed at 593.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.39% returns over the last 6 months and -27.29% over the last 12 months.

    Life Insurance Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations131,761.11111,787.60143,745.92
    Other Operating Income68,417.7285,170.3767,579.70
    Total Income From Operations200,178.83196,957.97211,325.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10,380.515,579.558,563.15
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-11,226.83-3,638.11-1,092.08
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses194,046.04184,606.80201,021.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,979.1010,409.742,833.01
    Other Income483.57214.06207.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,462.6710,623.803,040.67
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7,462.6710,623.803,040.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7,462.6710,623.803,040.67
    Tax947.30-2,493.57-58.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6,515.3713,117.363,098.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items6,912.44-6,783.17-727.43
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13,427.816,334.202,371.55
    Equity Share Capital6,325.006,325.006,325.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves39,492.05----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.2310.013.75
    Diluted EPS21.2310.013.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.2310.013.75
    Diluted EPS21.2310.013.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #LIC India #Life Insurance Corporation of India #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am