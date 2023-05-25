LIC India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 200,178.83 crore, down 5.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200,178.83 crore in March 2023 down 5.27% from Rs. 211,325.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13,427.81 crore in March 2023 up 466.2% from Rs. 2,371.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,462.67 crore in March 2023 up 145.43% from Rs. 3,040.67 crore in March 2022.

LIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 21.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2022.

LIC India shares closed at 593.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.39% returns over the last 6 months and -27.29% over the last 12 months.