LIC India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211,325.61 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211,325.61 crore in March 2022 up 11.77% from Rs. 189,073.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,371.55 crore in March 2022 down 18.04% from Rs. 2,893.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,040.67 crore in March 2022 down 97.1% from Rs. 104,712.27 crore in March 2021.

LIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.57 in March 2021.

LIC India shares closed at 837.05 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)