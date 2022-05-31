 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

LIC India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211,325.61 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Life Insurance Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 211,325.61 crore in March 2022 up 11.77% from Rs. 189,073.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,371.55 crore in March 2022 down 18.04% from Rs. 2,893.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,040.67 crore in March 2022 down 97.1% from Rs. 104,712.27 crore in March 2021.

LIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.57 in March 2021.

LIC India shares closed at 837.05 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Life Insurance Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 143,745.92 97,620.34
Other Operating Income 67,579.70 76,649.33
Total Income From Operations 211,325.61 174,269.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 8,563.15 6,397.11
Depreciation -- --
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -1,092.08 164.54
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 201,021.53 167,970.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,833.01 -262.51
Other Income 207.66 391.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,040.67 129.40
Interest -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,040.67 129.40
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,040.67 129.40
Tax -58.32 3,193.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,098.98 -3,064.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -727.43 3,299.43
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,371.55 234.91
Equity Share Capital 6,325.00 6,325.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 0.37
Diluted EPS 3.75 0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 0.37
Diluted EPS 3.75 0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #LIC India #Life &amp; Health Insurance #Life Insurance Corporation of India #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 12:52 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.