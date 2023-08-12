LIC India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 189,300.06 crore, up 12.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189,300.06 crore in June 2023 up 12.63% from Rs. 168,070.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,543.71 crore in June 2023 up 1297.55% from Rs. 682.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,117.52 crore in June 2023 up 102.1% from Rs. 4,016.54 crore in June 2022.

LIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2022.

LIC India shares closed at 641.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.77% returns over the last 6 months and -6.00% over the last 12 months.