LIC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196,957.97 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111,787.60
|132,104.14
|97,620.34
|Other Operating Income
|85,170.37
|84,251.04
|76,649.33
|Total Income From Operations
|196,957.97
|216,355.18
|174,269.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5,579.55
|16,462.78
|6,397.11
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-3,638.11
|-2,388.44
|164.54
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|184,606.80
|186,851.25
|167,970.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,409.74
|15,429.59
|-262.51
|Other Income
|214.06
|6,010.55
|391.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,623.80
|21,440.14
|129.40
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,623.80
|21,440.14
|129.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10,623.80
|21,440.14
|129.40
|Tax
|-2,493.57
|5,423.10
|3,193.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13,117.36
|16,017.04
|-3,064.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-6,783.17
|-64.55
|3,299.43
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,334.20
|15,952.49
|234.91
|Equity Share Capital
|6,325.00
|6,325.00
|6,325.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.01
|25.22
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|10.01
|25.22
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.01
|25.22
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|10.01
|25.22
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited