English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    LIC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196,957.97 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

    March 15, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Life Insurance Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 196,957.97 crore in December 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 174,269.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,334.20 crore in December 2022 up 2596.4% from Rs. 234.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,623.80 crore in December 2022 up 8110.05% from Rs. 129.40 crore in December 2021.

    LIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2021.

    LIC India shares closed at 578.50 on March 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.80% returns over the last 6 months

    Life Insurance Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111,787.60132,104.1497,620.34
    Other Operating Income85,170.3784,251.0476,649.33
    Total Income From Operations196,957.97216,355.18174,269.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5,579.5516,462.786,397.11
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-3,638.11-2,388.44164.54
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses184,606.80186,851.25167,970.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,409.7415,429.59-262.51
    Other Income214.066,010.55391.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,623.8021,440.14129.40
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10,623.8021,440.14129.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10,623.8021,440.14129.40
    Tax-2,493.575,423.103,193.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13,117.3616,017.04-3,064.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-6,783.17-64.553,299.43
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,334.2015,952.49234.91
    Equity Share Capital6,325.006,325.006,325.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0125.220.37
    Diluted EPS10.0125.220.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0125.220.37
    Diluted EPS10.0125.220.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #LIC India #Life Insurance Corporation of India #Results
    first published: Mar 15, 2023 08:44 am