LIC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196,957.97 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196,957.97 crore in December 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 174,269.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,334.20 crore in December 2022 up 2596.4% from Rs. 234.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,623.80 crore in December 2022 up 8110.05% from Rs. 129.40 crore in December 2021.