LIC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196,957.97 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Life Insurance Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 196,957.97 crore in December 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 174,269.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,334.20 crore in December 2022 up 2596.4% from Rs. 234.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,623.80 crore in December 2022 up 8110.05% from Rs. 129.40 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111,787.60 132,104.14 97,620.34
Other Operating Income 85,170.37 84,251.04 76,649.33
Total Income From Operations 196,957.97 216,355.18 174,269.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5,579.55 16,462.78 6,397.11
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -3,638.11 -2,388.44 164.54
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 184,606.80 186,851.25 167,970.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10,409.74 15,429.59 -262.51
Other Income 214.06 6,010.55 391.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10,623.80 21,440.14 129.40
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10,623.80 21,440.14 129.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10,623.80 21,440.14 129.40
Tax -2,493.57 5,423.10 3,193.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13,117.36 16,017.04 -3,064.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -6,783.17 -64.55 3,299.43
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6,334.20 15,952.49 234.91
Equity Share Capital 6,325.00 6,325.00 6,325.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.01 25.22 0.37
Diluted EPS 10.01 25.22 0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.01 25.22 0.37
Diluted EPS 10.01 25.22 0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited