    LIC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196,957.97 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Life Insurance Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 196,957.97 crore in December 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 174,269.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,334.20 crore in December 2022 up 2596.4% from Rs. 234.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,623.80 crore in December 2022 up 8110.05% from Rs. 129.40 crore in December 2021.

    Life Insurance Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111,787.60132,104.1497,620.34
    Other Operating Income85,170.3784,251.0476,649.33
    Total Income From Operations196,957.97216,355.18174,269.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5,579.5516,462.786,397.11
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-3,638.11-2,388.44164.54
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses184,606.80186,851.25167,970.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,409.7415,429.59-262.51
    Other Income214.066,010.55391.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,623.8021,440.14129.40
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10,623.8021,440.14129.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10,623.8021,440.14129.40
    Tax-2,493.575,423.103,193.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13,117.3616,017.04-3,064.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-6,783.17-64.553,299.43
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,334.2015,952.49234.91
    Equity Share Capital6,325.006,325.006,325.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0125.220.37
    Diluted EPS10.0125.220.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0125.220.37
    Diluted EPS10.0125.220.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited