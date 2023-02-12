LIC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196,957.97 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196,957.97 crore in December 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 174,269.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,334.20 crore in December 2022 up 2596.4% from Rs. 234.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,623.80 crore in December 2022 up 8110.05% from Rs. 129.40 crore in December 2021.

LIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2021.

LIC India shares closed at 613.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.17% returns over the last 6 months