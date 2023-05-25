LIC India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 200,443.02 crore, down 5.5% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 132,223.21 112,296.70 144,158.84 Other Operating Income 68,219.81 85,417.69 67,939.11 Total Income From Operations 200,443.02 197,714.39 212,097.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10,387.06 5,590.86 8,561.40 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -11,130.96 -3,616.61 -1,091.81 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 196,430.43 182,288.38 201,767.09 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,756.49 13,451.76 2,861.28 Other Income 484.79 270.50 246.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,241.28 13,722.26 3,107.46 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,241.28 13,722.26 3,107.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5,241.28 13,722.26 3,107.46 Tax 990.83 -2,457.83 -30.59 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,250.44 16,180.09 3,138.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 6,912.44 -8,783.19 -2,699.92 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11,162.89 7,396.90 438.13 Minority Interest -1.37 -5.12 -3.19 Share Of P/L Of Associates 2,029.28 956.94 1,974.46 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13,190.79 8,348.71 2,409.40 Equity Share Capital 6,325.00 6,325.00 6,325.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.86 10.04 3.81 Diluted EPS 20.86 10.04 3.81 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.86 10.04 3.81 Diluted EPS 20.86 10.04 3.81 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited