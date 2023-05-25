LIC India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 200,443.02 crore, down 5.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Life Insurance Corporation of India are:Net Sales at Rs 200,443.02 crore in March 2023 down 5.5% from Rs. 212,097.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13,190.79 crore in March 2023 up 447.47% from Rs. 2,409.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,241.28 crore in March 2023 up 68.67% from Rs. 3,107.46 crore in March 2022.
LIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 20.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.81 in March 2022.
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132,223.21
|112,296.70
|144,158.84
|Other Operating Income
|68,219.81
|85,417.69
|67,939.11
|Total Income From Operations
|200,443.02
|197,714.39
|212,097.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10,387.06
|5,590.86
|8,561.40
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-11,130.96
|-3,616.61
|-1,091.81
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|196,430.43
|182,288.38
|201,767.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,756.49
|13,451.76
|2,861.28
|Other Income
|484.79
|270.50
|246.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,241.28
|13,722.26
|3,107.46
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,241.28
|13,722.26
|3,107.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,241.28
|13,722.26
|3,107.46
|Tax
|990.83
|-2,457.83
|-30.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,250.44
|16,180.09
|3,138.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|6,912.44
|-8,783.19
|-2,699.92
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11,162.89
|7,396.90
|438.13
|Minority Interest
|-1.37
|-5.12
|-3.19
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2,029.28
|956.94
|1,974.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13,190.79
|8,348.71
|2,409.40
|Equity Share Capital
|6,325.00
|6,325.00
|6,325.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.86
|10.04
|3.81
|Diluted EPS
|20.86
|10.04
|3.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.86
|10.04
|3.81
|Diluted EPS
|20.86
|10.04
|3.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
