English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    LIC India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 189,523.11 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Life Insurance Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 189,523.11 crore in June 2023 up 12.28% from Rs. 168,798.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,634.98 crore in June 2023 up 1498.41% from Rs. 602.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,287.53 crore in June 2023 up 97.51% from Rs. 3,689.64 crore in June 2022.

    LIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2022.

    LIC India shares closed at 641.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.77% returns over the last 6 months and -6.00% over the last 12 months.

    Life Insurance Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98,755.22132,223.2198,805.25
    Other Operating Income90,767.9068,219.8169,993.43
    Total Income From Operations189,523.11200,443.02168,798.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5,739.6810,387.067,682.18
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-2,558.89-11,130.962,882.43
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses179,135.99196,430.43155,536.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,206.344,756.492,697.69
    Other Income81.19484.79991.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,287.535,241.283,689.64
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7,287.535,241.283,689.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7,287.535,241.283,689.64
    Tax1,461.40990.831,481.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,826.134,250.442,208.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items2,825.056,912.44-2,268.25
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8,651.1811,162.89-59.61
    Minority Interest-0.68-1.374.81
    Share Of P/L Of Associates984.482,029.28657.59
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9,634.9813,190.79602.79
    Equity Share Capital6,325.006,325.006,325.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2320.860.95
    Diluted EPS15.2320.860.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2320.860.95
    Diluted EPS15.2320.860.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #LIC India #Life Insurance Corporation of India #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!