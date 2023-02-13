LIC India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197,714.39 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|112,296.70
|132,631.72
|98,052.39
|Other Operating Income
|85,417.69
|84,306.02
|76,902.17
|Total Income From Operations
|197,714.39
|216,937.73
|174,954.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5,590.86
|16,474.76
|6,409.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-3,616.61
|-2,324.62
|174.17
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|182,288.38
|188,756.62
|168,673.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13,451.76
|14,030.97
|-301.88
|Other Income
|270.50
|6,798.61
|426.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13,722.26
|20,829.58
|124.95
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13,722.26
|20,829.58
|124.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13,722.26
|20,829.58
|124.95
|Tax
|-2,457.83
|5,452.24
|3,217.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16,180.09
|15,377.34
|-3,092.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-8,783.19
|-64.55
|2,676.30
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7,396.90
|15,312.80
|-416.28
|Minority Interest
|-5.12
|3.71
|-1.94
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|956.94
|537.84
|629.52
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8,348.71
|15,854.35
|211.30
|Equity Share Capital
|6,325.00
|6,325.00
|6,325.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.04
|25.07
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|10.04
|25.07
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.04
|25.07
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|10.04
|25.07
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited