LIC India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197,714.39 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Life Insurance Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 197,714.39 crore in December 2022 up 13.01% from Rs. 174,954.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,348.71 crore in December 2022 up 3851.14% from Rs. 211.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,722.26 crore in December 2022 up 10882.2% from Rs. 124.95 crore in December 2021.

Life Insurance Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112,296.70 132,631.72 98,052.39
Other Operating Income 85,417.69 84,306.02 76,902.17
Total Income From Operations 197,714.39 216,937.73 174,954.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5,590.86 16,474.76 6,409.04
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -3,616.61 -2,324.62 174.17
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 182,288.38 188,756.62 168,673.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13,451.76 14,030.97 -301.88
Other Income 270.50 6,798.61 426.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13,722.26 20,829.58 124.95
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13,722.26 20,829.58 124.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13,722.26 20,829.58 124.95
Tax -2,457.83 5,452.24 3,217.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16,180.09 15,377.34 -3,092.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -8,783.19 -64.55 2,676.30
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7,396.90 15,312.80 -416.28
Minority Interest -5.12 3.71 -1.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates 956.94 537.84 629.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8,348.71 15,854.35 211.30
Equity Share Capital 6,325.00 6,325.00 6,325.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.04 25.07 0.33
Diluted EPS 10.04 25.07 0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.04 25.07 0.33
Diluted EPS 10.04 25.07 0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
