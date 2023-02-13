LIC India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197,714.39 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197,714.39 crore in December 2022 up 13.01% from Rs. 174,954.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,348.71 crore in December 2022 up 3851.14% from Rs. 211.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,722.26 crore in December 2022 up 10882.2% from Rs. 124.95 crore in December 2021.