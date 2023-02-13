LIC India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197,714.39 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197,714.39 crore in December 2022 up 13.01% from Rs. 174,954.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,348.71 crore in December 2022 up 3851.14% from Rs. 211.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,722.26 crore in December 2022 up 10882.2% from Rs. 124.95 crore in December 2021.

LIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

Read More

LIC India shares closed at 620.05 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.16% returns over the last 6 months