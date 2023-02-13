English
    LIC India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197,714.39 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Life Insurance Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 197,714.39 crore in December 2022 up 13.01% from Rs. 174,954.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,348.71 crore in December 2022 up 3851.14% from Rs. 211.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,722.26 crore in December 2022 up 10882.2% from Rs. 124.95 crore in December 2021.

    Life Insurance Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations112,296.70132,631.7298,052.39
    Other Operating Income85,417.6984,306.0276,902.17
    Total Income From Operations197,714.39216,937.73174,954.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5,590.8616,474.766,409.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-3,616.61-2,324.62174.17
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses182,288.38188,756.62168,673.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13,451.7614,030.97-301.88
    Other Income270.506,798.61426.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13,722.2620,829.58124.95
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13,722.2620,829.58124.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13,722.2620,829.58124.95
    Tax-2,457.835,452.243,217.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16,180.0915,377.34-3,092.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-8,783.19-64.552,676.30
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7,396.9015,312.80-416.28
    Minority Interest-5.123.71-1.94
    Share Of P/L Of Associates956.94537.84629.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8,348.7115,854.35211.30
    Equity Share Capital6,325.006,325.006,325.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0425.070.33
    Diluted EPS10.0425.070.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0425.070.33
    Diluted EPS10.0425.070.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
