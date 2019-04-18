App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIC Housing Finance Q4 PAT seen up 24.6% YoY to Rs. 671.8 cr: Motilal Oswal

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,080.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Financials - NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects LIC Housing Finance to report net profit at Rs. 671.8 crore up 24.6% year-on-year (up 12.7% quarter-on-quarter).





Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,057.8 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 18, 2019 01:26 pm

#Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #earnings #Financials - NBFC Brokerage Results Estimates #LIC Housing Finance #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll

