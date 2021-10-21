MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

LIC Housing Finance Q2 net profit down 69% to Rs 247.86 crore on higher provisioning for bad loans

Gowd said business gradually improved towards the end of first quarter in line with the overall sentiments, which is reflected in higher disbursements in the second quarter.

PTI
October 21, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Thursday reported a 68.66 percent decline in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 247.86 crore in the September quarter on higher provisioning for non-performing loans.

It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 790.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"The profit got hit as we made extra provisioning of Rs 600 crore for non-performing loans and for One-Time Restructuring (OTR) schemes of the RBI during the quarter," LIC Housing Finance Managing Director and CEO Y Viswanatha Gowd said.

Total disbursements rose 29 percent to Rs 16,110 crore as against Rs 12,443 crore. Individual home loan disbursements stood at Rs 14,330 crore compared to Rs 10,373 crore while project loans were at Rs 353 crore as against Rs 803 crore. The figures are for year-on-year basis.

Gowd said business gradually improved towards the end of first quarter in line with the overall sentiments, which is reflected in higher disbursements in the second quarter.

Close

Related stories

The total loan portfolio grew 11 percent to Rs 2,37,660 crore from Rs 2,13,349 crore. Of this, individual home loans grew at 15 percent to Rs 1,88,348 crore from Rs 1,63,218 crore.

The net interest income dipped to Rs 1,173 crore from Rs 1,238 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net interest margins declined to 2 percent in the latest September quarter.

Collection efficiency for regular customers for September stood at 99 percent, the lender said in a release.

The third stage exposure at default as on September 30, 2021 stood at 5.14 percent as against 2.79 percent in the year-ago period.

Gowd said that he expects the third quarter of this fiscal to be better as it coincides with the festival season and hopes to grow the business volumes in the quarters ahead.

Shares of the lender rose over 1 percent to close at Rs 440.35 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
Tags: #Business #LIC Housing Finance Ltd #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2021 10:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.