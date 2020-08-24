LIC Housing Finance Q1 profit jumps 34% to Rs 817.48 crore on lower provisioning

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on August 24 reported a 34 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 817.48 crore for the quarter ending June helped by lower provisioning. The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 610.68 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

"The rise in profit is mainly attributed to provisioning which was lower in the quarter as compared to the last time (Q1 FY20). However, we have fully provided for whatever is required," the company's managing director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said.

The provisioning in the first quarter stood Rs 56 crore compared to around Rs 253 crore in the year-ago period, he said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 4,977.49 crore in April-June 2020 from Rs 4,807.21 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) was Rs 1,220.61 crore, as against Rs 1,181.86 crore for the same period of previous year.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 2.32 percent as against 2.41 percent for the same period in the previous year. Almost 25 percent of the company's loan book is under moratorium as of June 30, 2020. Individual home loans under moratorium accounted for 16 percent of the home loan portfolio. Nearly 77 percent of its developer loan book is under moratorium as of June 30, 2020.

The stage 3 exposure at default as on June 30, 2020 stood at 2.83 percent as against 1.98 percent as on June 30, 2019. The provisions for Expected Credit Loss (ECL) as a percentage of stage 3 exposure at default stood at 45.32 percent as of June-end.

Total disbursements were Rs 3,560 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 10,261 crore for the corresponding period in FY2020. Out of this, disbursement in individual home loan segment was Rs 3,034 crore as against Rs 7,871 crore whereas project loans were Rs 159 crore compared with Rs 829 crore.

The total loan portfolio grew 6 percent to Rs 2,09,817 crore as against Rs 1,97,768 crore.

Individual loan portfolio rose 6 percent to Rs 1,95,176 crore as against Rs 1,84,155 crore. Out of that home loan portfolio registered a growth of 6.4 percent. Developer loan portfolio stood at Rs 14,641 crore as on June 30, 2020, as against Rs 13,614 crore as on June 30, 2019.

Mohanty said he sees some pick-up in growth in the second quarter.

"With unlocking of activities, our business picked up, especially from the month of June, 2020. Though the economic activities are likely to take some more time to recover, we are witnessing an increasing business trend month after month, and we are confident of a rebound in Q2 itself," he said.

The company's scrip ended at Rs 276.70 apiece, up 0.02 percent, on BSE on Monday.