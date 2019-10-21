LIC Housing Finance profit up 36% at Rs 768 cr in September quarter

Its consolidated income during the July-September period increased to Rs 4,980.5 crore, over Rs 4,205.1 crore in the year-ago period.
LIC Housing Finance on Saturday reported a 36.4 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 767.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. It had a consolidated profit of Rs 562.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, LIC Housing Finance Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.
Its consolidated income during the July-September period increased to Rs 4,980.5 crore, over Rs 4,205.1 crore in the year-ago period.The main business of the group is to provide loans for purchase or construction of residential houses.
First Published on Oct 19, 2019 06:38 pm