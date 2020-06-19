App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

LIC Housing Finance net profit falls 39% to Rs 424 crore in March quarter

The company's net profit during the corresponding quarter of 2018-19 had stood at Rs 696.91 crore.

LIC Housing Finance on Friday reported a 39 percent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 424.31 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

Sequentially also, there was a fall in net profit as compared with Rs 602.25 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019.

Income during the March 2020 quarter, however, rose to Rs 4,903.54 crore as against Rs 4,667.77 crore a year ago, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

related news

For the full year 2019-20, the firm's net profit remained nearly flat at Rs 2,403.66 crore as against Rs 2,434.37 crore in 2018-19.

Income for 2019-20 increased to Rs 19,706.88 crore, from Rs 17,398.46 crore.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share (400 percent), subject to the approval of the members of the company at the forthcoming annual general meeting, it said.

The main business of the group is to provide loans for purchase or construction of residential houses.

On the coronavirus pandemic, the housing financier said that as there is a high level of uncertainty about the duration and impact of the pandemic both on human life and businesses, it is not possible for the company to assess at this juncture, the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact its business.

Shares of LIC Housing Finance on Friday closed 0.32 percent higher at Rs 284.75 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #Business #LIC Housing Finance #Results

