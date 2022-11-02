LIC Housing Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,085.54 crore, up 8.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,085.54 crore in September 2022 up 8.02% from Rs. 4,708.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.97 crore in September 2022 up 23.04% from Rs. 247.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,281.23 crore in September 2022 up 11.85% from Rs. 3,827.70 crore in September 2021.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in September 2021.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 400.50 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.86% returns over the last 6 months and -3.67% over the last 12 months.