Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:05 AM IST

LIC Housing Fin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,969.03 crore, down 0.08% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LIC Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,969.03 crore in September 2020 down 0.08% from Rs. 4,972.86 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 790.90 crore in September 2020 up 2.42% from Rs. 772.20 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,721.84 crore in September 2020 up 3.32% from Rs. 4,570.04 crore in September 2019.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.57 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.30 in September 2019.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 323.75 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and -26.65% over the last 12 months.

LIC Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4,969.035,003.714,972.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,969.035,003.714,972.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost78.5079.5876.95
Depreciation12.3912.1612.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies103.0256.45281.47
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses78.4847.1650.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,696.644,808.364,551.68
Other Income12.81-26.226.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,709.454,782.144,557.87
Interest3,700.193,764.473,701.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,009.261,017.67856.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,009.261,017.67856.06
Tax218.36200.1983.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities790.90817.48772.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period790.90817.48772.20
Equity Share Capital100.93100.93100.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.5716.2015.30
Diluted EPS15.5716.2015.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.5716.2015.30
Diluted EPS15.5716.2015.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am

#Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #LIC Housing Fin #LIC Housing Finance #Results

