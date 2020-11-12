LIC Housing Fin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,969.03 crore, down 0.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,969.03 crore in September 2020 down 0.08% from Rs. 4,972.86 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 790.90 crore in September 2020 up 2.42% from Rs. 772.20 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,721.84 crore in September 2020 up 3.32% from Rs. 4,570.04 crore in September 2019.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.57 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.30 in September 2019.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 323.75 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and -26.65% over the last 12 months.