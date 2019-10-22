LIC Housing Fin Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,972.86 crore, up 18.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,972.86 crore in September 2019 up 18.45% from Rs. 4,198.22 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 772.20 crore in September 2019 up 34.73% from Rs. 573.16 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,570.04 crore in September 2019 up 17.58% from Rs. 3,886.60 crore in September 2018.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.30 in September 2019 from Rs. 11.36 in September 2018.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 385.00 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.60% returns over the last 6 months and -9.06% over the last 12 months.