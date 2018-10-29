LIC Housing Fin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4,198.22 crore, up 13.85% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4,198.22 crore in September 2018 up 13.85% from Rs. 3,687.42 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 573.16 crore in September 2018 up 17.18% from Rs. 489.12 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,886.60 crore in September 2018 up 10.38% from Rs. 3,521.02 crore in September 2017.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 11.36 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.69 in September 2017.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 405.50 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.62% returns over the last 6 months and -34.09% over the last 12 months.