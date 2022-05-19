LIC Housing Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,299.66 crore, up 6.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,299.66 crore in March 2022 up 6.68% from Rs. 4,967.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,118.64 crore in March 2022 up 180.42% from Rs. 398.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,880.38 crore in March 2022 up 29.9% from Rs. 3,757.13 crore in March 2021.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 21.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.90 in March 2021.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 358.90 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.56% returns over the last 6 months and -20.22% over the last 12 months.