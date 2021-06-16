MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

LIC Housing Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,967.69 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

June 16, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LIC Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,967.69 crore in March 2021 up 0.97% from Rs. 4,920.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 398.92 crore in March 2021 down 5.34% from Rs. 421.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,757.13 crore in March 2021 down 18.39% from Rs. 4,603.89 crore in March 2020.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.35 in March 2020.

Close

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 521.70 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.49% returns over the last 6 months and 92.94% over the last 12 months.

LIC Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4,967.694,906.724,920.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,967.694,906.724,920.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost59.2275.8887.66
Depreciation12.2612.6312.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies977.19180.9527.25
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses170.8389.84168.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,748.194,547.424,624.18
Other Income-3.3217.27-33.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,744.874,564.694,590.95
Interest3,392.873,595.053,764.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax352.00969.64826.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax352.00969.64826.72
Tax-46.92242.60405.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities398.92727.04421.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period398.92727.04421.43
Equity Share Capital100.99100.93100.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.9014.418.35
Diluted EPS7.9014.418.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.9014.418.35
Diluted EPS7.9014.418.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #LIC Housing Fin #LIC Housing Finance #Results
first published: Jun 16, 2021 12:00 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.