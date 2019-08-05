LIC Housing Fin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,807.20 crore, up 19.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,807.20 crore in June 2019 up 19.61% from Rs. 4,018.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 610.68 crore in June 2019 up 7.53% from Rs. 567.94 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,453.69 crore in June 2019 up 16.71% from Rs. 3,815.96 crore in June 2018.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 12.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 11.25 in June 2018.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 501.15 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.93% returns over the last 6 months and -5.35% over the last 12 months.