LIC Housing Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,870.84 crore, up 16.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LIC Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,870.84 crore in December 2022 up 16.16% from Rs. 5,054.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 480.30 crore in December 2022 down 37.41% from Rs. 767.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,842.08 crore in December 2022 up 7.08% from Rs. 4,522.01 crore in December 2021.

LIC Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,870.84 5,085.54 5,054.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,870.84 5,085.54 5,054.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 139.50 111.67 97.64
Depreciation 16.28 15.98 13.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 762.61 373.81 355.56
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.84 325.31 95.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,820.61 4,258.77 4,492.70
Other Income 5.19 6.48 16.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,825.80 4,265.25 4,508.80
Interest 4,232.79 3,886.40 3,546.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 593.01 378.85 961.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 593.01 378.85 961.85
Tax 112.71 73.88 194.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 480.30 304.97 767.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 480.30 304.97 767.33
Equity Share Capital 110.08 110.08 110.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.73 5.54 13.95
Diluted EPS 8.73 5.54 13.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.73 5.54 13.95
Diluted EPS 8.73 5.54 13.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited