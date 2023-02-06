English
    LIC Housing Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,870.84 crore, up 16.16% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LIC Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,870.84 crore in December 2022 up 16.16% from Rs. 5,054.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 480.30 crore in December 2022 down 37.41% from Rs. 767.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,842.08 crore in December 2022 up 7.08% from Rs. 4,522.01 crore in December 2021.

    LIC Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,870.845,085.545,054.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,870.845,085.545,054.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost139.50111.6797.64
    Depreciation16.2815.9813.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies762.61373.81355.56
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.84325.3195.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,820.614,258.774,492.70
    Other Income5.196.4816.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,825.804,265.254,508.80
    Interest4,232.793,886.403,546.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax593.01378.85961.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax593.01378.85961.85
    Tax112.7173.88194.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities480.30304.97767.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period480.30304.97767.33
    Equity Share Capital110.08110.08110.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.735.5413.95
    Diluted EPS8.735.5413.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.735.5413.95
    Diluted EPS8.735.5413.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited