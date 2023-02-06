LIC Housing Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,870.84 crore, up 16.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,870.84 crore in December 2022 up 16.16% from Rs. 5,054.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 480.30 crore in December 2022 down 37.41% from Rs. 767.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,842.08 crore in December 2022 up 7.08% from Rs. 4,522.01 crore in December 2021.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.95 in December 2021.

