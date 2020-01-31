LIC Housing Fin Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,996.46 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,996.46 crore in December 2019 up 12.56% from Rs. 4,438.78 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 597.53 crore in December 2019 up 0.2% from Rs. 596.31 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,473.29 crore in December 2019 up 6.7% from Rs. 4,192.45 crore in December 2018.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 11.84 in December 2019 from Rs. 11.82 in December 2018.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 440.95 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and 1.72% over the last 12 months.