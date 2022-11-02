 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIC Housing Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,096.35 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LIC Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,096.35 crore in September 2022 up 8.03% from Rs. 4,717.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.33 crore in September 2022 up 24.66% from Rs. 249.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,289.98 crore in September 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 3,830.66 crore in September 2021.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.54 in September 2021.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 400.50 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.86% returns over the last 6 months and -3.67% over the last 12 months.

LIC Housing Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,096.35 5,296.28 4,717.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,096.35 5,296.28 4,717.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.74 -- 0.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 122.53 109.35 157.21
Depreciation 16.00 16.25 13.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 373.81 307.71 625.34
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 312.34 87.17 109.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,268.93 4,775.80 3,811.80
Other Income 5.05 6.22 5.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,273.98 4,782.02 3,817.08
Interest 3,885.81 3,639.35 3,505.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 388.17 1,142.67 311.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 388.17 1,142.67 311.93
Tax 76.73 215.78 62.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 311.44 926.89 249.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 311.44 926.89 249.86
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.08 -0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 311.33 926.81 249.74
Equity Share Capital 110.08 110.08 110.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.66 16.85 4.54
Diluted EPS 5.66 16.85 4.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.66 16.85 4.54
Diluted EPS 5.66 16.85 4.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
