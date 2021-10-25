LIC Housing Fin Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,717.65 crore, down 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,717.65 crore in September 2021 down 5.22% from Rs. 4,977.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 249.74 crore in September 2021 down 68.53% from Rs. 793.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,830.66 crore in September 2021 down 18.91% from Rs. 4,723.79 crore in September 2020.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 15.65 in September 2020.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 408.50 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)