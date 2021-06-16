LIC Housing Fin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,981.84 crore, up 0.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,981.84 crore in March 2021 up 0.95% from Rs. 4,935.20 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 384.88 crore in March 2021 down 9.35% from Rs. 424.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,767.15 crore in March 2021 down 18.31% from Rs. 4,611.77 crore in March 2020.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.41 in March 2020.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 521.70 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.49% returns over the last 6 months and 92.94% over the last 12 months.