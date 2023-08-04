English
    LIC Housing Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,759.13 crore, up 27.62% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LIC Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,759.13 crore in June 2023 up 27.62% from Rs. 5,296.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,318.92 crore in June 2023 up 42.31% from Rs. 926.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,157.34 crore in June 2023 up 28.32% from Rs. 4,798.27 crore in June 2022.

    LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 23.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.85 in June 2022.

    LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 394.35 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.34% returns over the last 6 months and 2.36% over the last 12 months.

    LIC Housing Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,759.136,431.125,296.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,759.136,431.125,296.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost142.64153.06109.35
    Depreciation19.4019.4116.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies360.81306.76307.71
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.34121.7387.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,137.945,830.164,775.80
    Other Income--0.116.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,137.945,830.274,782.02
    Interest4,493.114,377.503,639.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,644.831,452.771,142.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,644.831,452.771,142.67
    Tax325.79261.89215.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,319.041,190.88926.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,319.041,190.88926.89
    Minority Interest-0.12-0.10-0.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,318.921,190.78926.81
    Equity Share Capital110.08110.08110.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.9821.6516.85
    Diluted EPS23.9821.6516.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.9821.6516.85
    Diluted EPS23.9821.6516.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

