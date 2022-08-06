LIC Housing Fin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,296.28 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,296.28 crore in June 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 4,864.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 926.81 crore in June 2022 up 513.82% from Rs. 150.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,798.27 crore in June 2022 up 27.75% from Rs. 3,755.91 crore in June 2021.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 16.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in June 2021.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 371.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.19% over the last 12 months.