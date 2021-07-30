MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for the exciting discussion on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

LIC Housing Fin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,864.57 crore, down 2.93% Y-o-Y

July 30, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LIC Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,864.57 crore in June 2021 down 2.93% from Rs. 5,011.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.99 crore in June 2021 down 81.67% from Rs. 823.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,755.91 crore in June 2021 down 21.73% from Rs. 4,798.75 crore in June 2020.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.99 in June 2021 from Rs. 16.33 in June 2020.

Close

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 414.90 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 51.73% over the last 12 months.

LIC Housing Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4,864.574,981.845,011.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,864.574,981.845,011.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.140.580.09
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost223.9968.8485.00
Depreciation13.0012.4813.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies830.41977.1956.45
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses56.77166.1545.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,740.263,756.604,811.17
Other Income2.65-1.93-25.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,742.913,754.674,785.68
Interest3,549.143,392.203,763.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax193.77362.471,021.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax193.77362.471,021.77
Tax42.70-22.46197.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.07384.93824.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.07384.93824.08
Minority Interest-0.080.14-0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.19-0.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates150.99384.88823.56
Equity Share Capital100.99100.99100.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.997.6316.33
Diluted EPS2.997.6316.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.997.6316.33
Diluted EPS2.997.6316.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #LIC Housing Fin #LIC Housing Finance #Results
first published: Jul 30, 2021 01:11 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.