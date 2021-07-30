LIC Housing Fin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,864.57 crore, down 2.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,864.57 crore in June 2021 down 2.93% from Rs. 5,011.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.99 crore in June 2021 down 81.67% from Rs. 823.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,755.91 crore in June 2021 down 21.73% from Rs. 4,798.75 crore in June 2020.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.99 in June 2021 from Rs. 16.33 in June 2020.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 414.90 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 51.73% over the last 12 months.