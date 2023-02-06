LIC Housing Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,890.15 crore, up 16.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,890.15 crore in December 2022 up 16.31% from Rs. 5,064.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 461.34 crore in December 2022 down 40.18% from Rs. 771.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,826.64 crore in December 2022 up 6.62% from Rs. 4,526.86 crore in December 2021.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.28 in December 2021.

