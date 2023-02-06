English
    LIC Housing Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,890.15 crore, up 16.31% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LIC Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,890.15 crore in December 2022 up 16.31% from Rs. 5,064.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 461.34 crore in December 2022 down 40.18% from Rs. 771.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,826.64 crore in December 2022 up 6.62% from Rs. 4,526.86 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,890.155,096.355,064.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,890.155,096.355,064.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.712.74--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost131.47122.53107.86
    Depreciation17.3816.0013.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies762.61373.81355.56
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses151.51312.3488.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,803.474,268.934,498.84
    Other Income5.795.0514.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,809.264,273.984,513.25
    Interest4,232.093,885.813,545.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax577.17388.17967.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax577.17388.17967.57
    Tax115.2076.73196.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities461.97311.44771.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period461.97311.44771.32
    Minority Interest-0.12-0.11-0.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.51----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates461.34311.33771.24
    Equity Share Capital110.08110.08110.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.405.6615.28
    Diluted EPS8.405.6615.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.405.6615.28
    Diluted EPS8.405.6615.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
