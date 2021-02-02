LIC Housing Fin Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,911.03 crore, down 1.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,911.03 crore in December 2020 down 1.88% from Rs. 5,005.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 722.87 crore in December 2020 up 20.03% from Rs. 602.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,578.28 crore in December 2020 up 2.23% from Rs. 4,478.20 crore in December 2019.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 14.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.93 in December 2019.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 432.90 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.99% returns over the last 6 months and 7.61% over the last 12 months.