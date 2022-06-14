LIC gains 2% in early trade, snapping 10 day losing streak

live bse live

After falling for 10 consecutive sessions, Life Insurance Corp Of India on Tuesday rose around 2% on the back of higher volumes.

The stock hit a high of Rs 682 on BSE. At 9.30am, the scrip was trading at Rs 678 on BSE, up 1.5% from its previous close. Since listing, LIC has declined 28% from its issue price of Rs 949 a share.

The stock was listed on 17 May after Rs 21,000 crore initial public offering (IPO). Nearly Rs 1.7 trillion investor wealth has wiped out since listing.

Other life insurance firms have also fallen so far this year. SBI Life declined 6%, HDFC Life 11%, ICICI Prudential Life 5%, and Max Financial Services Ltd 17%.

LIC hit an all time low on Monday after the end of the lock-in period for anchor investors in the IPO.

"Life insurance stocks have underperformed the Nifty index in the last six months, largely due to concerns related to rising interest rates and moderating ‘individual protection’ growth, along with expectation of lower non-PAR (non-participating insurance) sales in a rising rate scenario," said PhillipCapital in a note to investors.

"While some of these concerns may be valid, we believe their impact will be largely limited. We remain positive on the sector and expect VNB (value of new business) growth to remain robust (16-19% two year compound annual rate) and margins to continue improving over the medium term. SBI Life and HDFC Life remain our preferred picks in the space," PhillipCapital added.