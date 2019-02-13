Libord Sec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 87.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 87.21% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 up 163.36% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Libord Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2017.

Libord Sec shares closed at 9.03 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.81% returns over the last 6 months and -16.77% over the last 12 months.