Libord Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 23.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 23.43% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 43.13% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 36.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Libord Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Libord Finance shares closed at 7.14 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.75% returns over the last 6 months and 23.10% over the last 12 months.