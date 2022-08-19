Libord Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 30.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Libord Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 30.81% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 2483.87% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 242.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
Libord Finance shares closed at 5.81 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Libord Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.17
|0.21
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.17
|0.21
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.05
|-0.01
|Other Income
|--
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.08
|0.03
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.02
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|0.06
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|0.06
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|15.70
|15.70
|15.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.53
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.04
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.04
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.04
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.04
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited