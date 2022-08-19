 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Libord Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 30.81% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Libord Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 30.81% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 2483.87% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 242.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Libord Finance shares closed at 5.81 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months

Libord Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.17 0.21 0.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.17 0.21 0.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.05 0.06
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.19 0.06 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.05 -0.01
Other Income -- 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.08 0.03
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 0.07 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 0.07 0.02
Tax -- 0.00 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 0.06 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 0.06 0.01
Equity Share Capital 15.70 15.70 15.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.53 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 0.04 0.00
Diluted EPS -- 0.04 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 0.04 0.00
Diluted EPS -- 0.04 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

