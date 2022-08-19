Libord Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 30.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 30.81% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 2483.87% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 242.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Libord Finance shares closed at 5.81 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months