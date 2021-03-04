Libord Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 71.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 71.15% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 101.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Libord Finance shares closed at 7.00 on March 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 170.27% returns over the last 6 months