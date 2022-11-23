Libord Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 23.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 up 77.74% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Libord Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

Libord Finance shares closed at 5.82 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.22% returns over the last 6 months and 29.33% over the last 12 months.